NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking the best offenses approaching training camp

Yes, defenses still win championships in the NFL, but offense is becoming more and more important to counteract those defenses. We have seen offenses prioritize the run game more with defenses figuring out how to stop the deep passing attack.

That could reverse as the years go on, as defenses now surely want to get more stout at defending the run. Anyway, training camps across the league are slowly but surely beginning, and with that, the league's best offenses are surely wanting to have a repeat of what they were able to do in the 2025 season.

Let's power-rank the top offenses in the NFL ahead of 2026, using 2025 production and overall talent as the criteria for these rankings.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the best offenses in the league ahead of training camp

10. Denver Broncos

Let's start out with the Denver Broncos at No. 10, which might surprise some, but hear me out. The Broncos ranked 14th in points per game last year and 10th in total yards, which is not bad at all.

In the offseason, Denver swung a major trade for Jaylen Waddle, adding a three-time 1,000-yard receiver and one of the fastest offensive players in the league. The Broncos were indeed missing a consistent separator like Waddle, so his fit in the room alongside Courtland Sutton is almost perfect.

Furthermore, the team bolstered the running back room in the offseason by drafting Jonah Coleman and re-signing J.K. Dobbins, and the offensive line has been a top-3 unit in the league for years now.

The Broncos truly aren't missing anything on paper, and while 'on paper' does not get you anywhere in the NFL, this team has a very strong infrastructure in place on this side of the ball, and even before Dobbins went down with a foot injury in 2025, the Broncos were running the ball with ease.

This is an offense to buy into big-time for 2026.

9. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears ranked 9th in points scored per game in the 2025 season, notably also ranking 3rd with 144.5 rushing yards per game, which was an outstanding number.

Running the ball in the NFL has really never been more important, so the Bears excelling at this is awesome. They didn't do a ton of damage through the air, as quarterback Caleb Williams' completion percentage dipped below 60 percent, which is an issue no matter what people say.

But all in all, this offense is one of the better units in the league, as the team took a major step forward along the offensive line from 2024 into 2025. This is another offense quarterbacked by a third-year player to keep an eye out for in 2026 and beyond.

Both Denver and Chicago can take massive strides in 2026 and propel into top-5 air.