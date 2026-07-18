NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking the league's best QB/WR duos

8. Lamar Jackson and Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

I feel like Zay Flowers quietly finished with 1,211 yards and five touchdowns in the 2025 season for the Baltimore Ravens, but he did, and he is every bit of a WR1 in this league. Sure, he doesn't have the big, physical frame that many people covet in a top wide receiver, but he has the production to back it up.

And playing with Lamar Jackson certainly does not hurt. While the Ravens had a down year across the board, which includes Jackson, this offense was still productive given the circumstances, and all that is standing in the way of another insane season would be better health from Jackson.

7. Drake Maye and AJ Brown, New England Patriots

Drake Maye and AJ Brown are now paired up in New England and come in at No. 7 in our power rankings. Brown spent the past four years of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles and with a quarterback in Jalen Hurts who is not in the same universe as a passer than Maye is in.

Brown's production should skyrocket, and if he finished top-3 in receiving yards this year, don't be surprised. Brown's physicality and strong route-running makes him one of the more complete wide receivers in the NFL, and Maye himself finished second in the MVP voting, so this duo is going to take the league by storm.

6. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

You might get a kick out of these next two rankings. CeeDee Lamb has been one of the best wide receivers in the NFL since entering the league and is honestly someone who could end up in the Hall of Fame when it's all said and done.

Lamb only played in 14 games in 2025 but still managed to haul in 75 passes for 1,077 yards, so the regression in production was obviously due to not being on the field for a full season, but he and Dak Prescott have formed an elite connection, and it's been the case for years now.

5. Dak Prescott and George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

How about another Cowboys' duo?

George Pickens lit up opposing defensess last year, finishing third in yards with 1,429. He did this on 93 receptions, averaging a very healthy 15.4 yards per catch. Pickens may not end up receiving a long-term deal with the Cowboys, but for the time being, he and Prescott are a top-5 duo in the sport.

Pickens might be one of the most athletic players in the NFL and has a catch radius that few, if any other players have, making him a consistent big-play threat.