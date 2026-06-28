NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking the NFC North's starting quarterbacks

The NFC North saw all four teams finish with a winning record during the 2025 NFL Season, and it sorted out with the Chicago Bears shockingly winning it with a 11-6 record. All of Green Bay, Minnesota, and Detroit finished with nine wins.

In one of the most competitive divisions in football, even the slightest bounce in another direction could have changed things. With Minnesota seemingly improving this offseason at the most important position in sports, the division could be even more competitive.

And given how stable all four franchises usually are or became in 2025, there is a chance that all four teams could again finish with a winning record. Let's power-rank the NFC North's starting quarterbacks for the coming season.

Ranking the loaded NFC North's starting quarterbacks for the 2026 season

4. Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

I refuse to believe that Kyler Murray signed with the Vikings to be in a 'legitimate' quarterback competition, and it feels like Murray would not have signed with the team if he was not told prior to the move that he was going to start.

Murray has always at least been an average quarterback. He's a two-time Pro Bowler, a modest passer, and an excellent runner. Given that the Vikings present the best supporting cast situation that Murray has had in his NFL career, there is reason to believe that he'll play the best football of his career.

But he's played just one full season across the last three, and has actually only played three full seasons in seven years, so there is some injury concern with Murray. He'll give you just about double the amount of touchdown passes as interceptions, so he's no the most efficient quarterback in the world, but he'll be plenty good enough for Kevin O'Connell's offense.

We could see Murray's legs on full display with some bootleg action with getting him into space and away from the offensive line. An obvious player to benefit from this potential quarterback switch is Justin Jefferson, their stud wide receiver who just barely eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in the 2025 season.

Murray could ascend a spot or two up these quarterback rankings, especially if O'Connell can see Murray improve how his former quarterback, Sam Darnold, improved when he came to the Vikings back in the 2024 NFL Season.

With some room to grow, Murray will come in, for now, at No. 4 in our NFC North quarterback rankings.