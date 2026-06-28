NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking the NFC North's starting quarterbacks

3. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams has done a lot of good things for the Bears thus far. The Bears won the division in 2025 and honestly came out of nowhere in Ben Johnson's first year on the job. Given how much this team improved from 2024 into 2025, an even bigger improvement could be on the table in 2026. With Williams, though, the sample size is obviously still on the smaller side, but he did improve in key metrics like sacks, yards, and passing touchdowns.

Oddly, the completion percentage dipped from 62.5 percent to 58.1 percent. That simply has to get over 60 percent if the Bears want to take another step forward on offense, but Williams not only doesn't throw a ton of interceptions, but his 2025 improvements could also bring along the completion percentage into a better spot in 2026.

Williams could end up shooting up to the top of these power rankings during the 2026 season.

2. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love has been the Packers' starting quarterback for three years now, winning exactly nine games in all three years. Green Bay has also been a Wild Card team in each of the last three years, getting bounced out in the Wild Card Round the last two years.

Love has all the talent in the world, but he's also missed four regular season games the past two seasons. He gets the nod over Williams because he has a larger sample size of being a more efficient passer, but if Love continues to miss games here and there, and the Packers can't begin competing for the division crown, Love's doubters are going to continue to grow.

This is a huge year for Love and the Packers.

1. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

I struggle to see why Jared Goff isn't the best quarterback in the NFC North. He's finished with a winning record four years in a row with the Lions, and has no fewer than 29 touchdown passes in those years. He's continually among the most prolific passers in the NFL and just does not seem to be slowing down.

In the 2023 and 2024 seasons, the Lions won a combined 27 regular season games, also winning the division both years. Goff is the most decorated and most efficient quarterback in the division. Sure, he doesn't necessarily have the off-schedule ability that the other three in the division do, but that isn't really the first job of a starting quarterback in this league.

Goff is No. 1 in our power rankings.