NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking the NFC West's starting quarterbacks

3. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

I had a hard time deciding who to slot at the No. 3 spot in our NFC West quarterback rankings, as it's pretty obvious who the best passer in the division is. Brock Purdy has been a winner ever since entering the NFL via the Mr. Irrelevant pick back in the 2022 NFL Draft.

As quickly as he was the final pick in the NFL Draft, Purdy was starting in the Super Bowl in 2023, his second year in the league. Purdy has a 30-15 record as a starter thus far, and a 5-3 playoff record, which are both stellar marks. He's failed to throw more than 20 touchdown passes in each of the last two seasons, and he's never played a full 17 games in the NFL.

However, the 104 passer rating is absolutely notable, and Purdy has never finished a season with a passer rating below 96. It's not super clear if he's being elevated by the personnel around him, but he's a solidly respectable, franchise quarterback and No. 3 in our rankings.

2. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

No quarterback has won more games in the regular season over the past two years than Sam Darnold, who has gone 28-6 as the starter with the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks in 2024 and 2025. Darnold helped lead Seattle to the Super Bowl this year, so he comes in at No. 2 in our power rankings.

Darnold is better at throwing the ball down the field than Purdy, and does have a stronger arm. I would also say that Darnold's ceiling is slighty higher than Purdy's, but not by much.

The veteran quarterback did turn the ball over too much in 2025, but that really didn't matter in the end. The one thing that would really help Darnold ascend into that next tier is continuing to carry his winning ways and overall production into 2026. If he can sustain this even longer, we'll have to have more lofty conversations about Darnold.

1. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

The reigning MVP and perhaps a future Hall of Famer, Matthew Stafford comes in at No. 1 in our power rankings. Stafford and Darnold join in the NFC West as the two starting quarterbacks with a Super Bowl title.

Stafford flirted with 50 touchdown passes in 2025 and simply played the best football of his career. He's got high-end arm talent and is continually able to fit the ball into windows that shouldn't be possible. Given how good he played in 2025, a regression would still have him as a top-10 passer in this league.