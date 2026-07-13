NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Updated AFC QB rankings as training camps loom

In today's NFL, most of what matters is centered around the quarterback. When teams find their franchise quarterback, the next two most important things are being able to protect the quarterback with a strong offensive line, and finding a way to get to the quarterback on defense.

When a team has all three of these things satisfied, a Super Bowl run becomes much more likely. For a good bit of squads in the AFC right now, they can say for sure that they indeed have a franchise quarterback, and some have the makings of a Super Bowl roster.

Now that training camp is rapidly approaching, let's power-rank the starting quarterbacks in the AFC for the 2026 season. We'll base our rankings on the most recent play we saw from each player. Essentially, we're ranking them based on how they played in 2025.

Power-ranking the 16 AFC starting quarterbacks with training camps looming

16. Deshaun Watson/Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns

It feels like no matter who is starting for the Cleveland Browns this year, the results aren't going to be great. Deshaun Watson hasn't been good for what feels like five years now, and Shedeur Sanders was a struggling rookie. If nothing else, the Browns do have some extra draft capital to perhaps land a franchise quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft.

But for now, this team is trending toward having one of the worst quarterback rooms we've seen in quite some time. I guess it's always possible for Watson to win the job and look somewhat like his Houston Texans' self, but that feels like the ceiling, and it still doesn't feel likely.

15. Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

After some very solid fill-ins for Jordan Love with the Green Bay Packers, Malik Willis landed a multi-year deal from the Miami Dolphins this offseason and is slated to start for the team. It does feel like Willis is a simple short-term option until the Dolphins figure something out more long-term.

Wilis has not been a full-time starter in this league and is just about as unknown as a quarterback can get. He's No. 15 in our power rankings for the time being. If his efficient in spot-starting duty with the Packers can carry across a full season with the Dolphins, Miami might actually have something special on their hands.

But not many would be shocked if the Dolphins ended up with a totally different quarterback within three seasons.