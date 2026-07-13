NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Updated AFC QB rankings as training camps loom

14. Geno Smith, New York Jets

Geno Smith began his career with the New York Jets, and he honestly might end it with them, too. The issue here is that Smith has been rather horrendous the past two seasons, throwing 32 interceptions since the start of 2024.

Smith is now on his third team in as many seasons for a reason, but as I have said for months now, Smith's arrival may actually give the Jets an upgrade over who they had under center in 2025. He's a declining quarterback who might be able to hover in the mid-80s with his passer rating if all goes well. The Jets do have a solid, young offensive line and youthful weapons, so that should help.

13. Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders

Kirk Cousins is in the same tier as Smith, but Cousins hasn't been quite as reckless. Now with the Las Vegas Raiders, the veteran quarterback is surely just a stopgap option until the coaches feel like rookie Fernando Mendoza is ready to roll. We could be watching Cousins' last starting stretch of his career.

He won't be anything special but should be good enough to keep the Raiders in most games that aren't against juggernauts. At this point of his career, though, there really isn't much to love. He's a backup-caliber quarterback at this stage.

12. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward is definitely someone I am keeping an eye out to breakout in the 2026 season. He did begin to put things together nicely near the end of the 2025 season and now has Brian Daboll calling the plays on offense.

Ward also possesses all the necessary tools to be a top quarterback in this league, and while this isn't going to happen overnight, there is a chance that near the end of 2026, we're looking at Ward as the league's next great passer.

11. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts were 7-1 through the first eight games of the 2025 season before chaos happened. Jones suffered a torn Achilles and was unfortunately seeing a regression in play before that.

At this point, the Colts are left having to prove themselves again despite the red-hot start in 2025. Jones is also coming off a major injury, so there are now new concerns with that, and Jones has been a below-average quarterback for a majority of his NFL career.

He's No. 11 in our power rankings.

10. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers' counting statistics were fine in 2025, but nothing special. Rodgers is set to turn 43 years old during the regular season and is obviously a regressing player. If nothing else, he never throws a ton of interceptions and should be able to keep the ball out of harm's way, but this is more of a bridge quarterback at this stage of his career, as the Pittsburgh Steelers won't win much of anything with him under center.

9. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

CJ Stroud has been rather average the past two seasons after his breakout campaign as a rookie back in 2023. As of now, Stroud does need to re-prove himself again, and if not, the Texans should not feel pressured to give him a long-term extension.

Stroud doess have the potential, but with some of the other rising quarterbacks in the AFC, he's getting buried as each year passes.

8. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

I do believe Trevor Lawrence is a special quarterback, but he didn't sustain his great level of play in 2025 for more than a month and a half's time. I do belileve Lawrence has more to prove - he has to be truly great for an entire season.

Yes, every quarterback has bad games, but being able to put an entire season together is really something he's not consistently done. The 2025 season was a great step in the right direction, though, and we could see some fireworks in 2026.

7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert has been the most "B+" quarterback in the NFL since entering the league back in 2020. Herbert is good in the regular season just about evey season, but then blows up in the playoffs. He's 0-3 in the postseason and just has not offered much more than some nice looking regular season statistics.

We'll need to see Herbert channel some sort of new level of play to rank him higher.

6. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix does seem to be the full package for the Denver Broncos. He's mobile, has a strong enough arm, can make most every throw on the field, is a winner, and is also clutch. Sure, the raw passing production just hasn't really panned out the way Broncos fans have hoped thus far, but adding Jaylen Waddle to the mix is largely seen as the solution to that problem.

Nix is No. 6 in our quarterback rankings for now but does have the ability to rise.