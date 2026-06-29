NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Updated GM rankings after OTAs and minicamp

7. George Paton, Denver Broncos

It's hard not to talk about the work that George Paton has done with the Denver Broncos. The Broncos have increased their win total each year since Sean Payton took over, and this roster is just loaded with star-studded talent. It's not by mistake that this team has now won 24 regular season games over the past two seasons, and if not for a broken ankle, there would have been a chance for Denver to have won it all this past season.

6. Eric DeCosta, Baltimore Ravens

Eric DeCosta has sustained some great rosters year over year in Baltimore, and despite a shaky 1-5 start in 2025, the Ravens nearly battled back and won the AFC North. Baltimore's drafting is sound, and the overall roster-building has been great for years now. When things aren't totally going off the rails, the Ravens are usually a top-3 team in the AFC.

5. Nick Caserio, Houston Texans

Nick Caserio's Houston Texans' squad could sport the best roster in the NFL. His work in the NFL Draft has been sensational, and this offseason saw Houston infuse the offensive line with much-needed talent, which proves that Caserio knows how to go about repairing any roster weaknesses.

Houston won the AFC South in 2023 and 2024, and nearly won the AFC South in 2025 with a 12-5 record. This is a juggernaut-level roster.

4. Brad Holmes, Detroit Lions

Brad Holmes took over a Lions franchise that desperately needed some stability, and that's what he's brought. Detroit has finished with a winning record four years in a row, and did win 27 regular season games from 2023-2024.

The Lions have a slew of NFL Draft hits in guys like Aidan Hutchinson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell, Jameson Williams, and others. For years now, the Lions have had one of the league's best rosters, and even Jared Goff has revived his career and is a top-10 signal-caller.

3. Les Snead, Los Angeles Rams

Is Les Snead the most aggressive GM in NFL history? I think it's worth arguing. The Rams won the Super Bowl back in 2021 with what was, at the time, a modern-day NFL super-team, and I am not sure the Rams don't have that here for 2026 now that Myles Garrett is in the picture.

The Rams won it all in 2021, and based on how this group looks for 2026, Snead could be well on his way to another Super Bowl title.

2. John Schneider, Seattle Seahawks

Now a two-time Super Bowl champion GM with the Seattle Seahawks, John Schneider built the most balanced team in the NFL this past season. His decision to essentially swap Geno Smith with Sam Darnold was masterful, and on defense, that unit is as deep along the defensive line as a team can possibly get.

1. Howie Roseman, Philadelphia Eagles

Howie Roseman comes in at No. 1 in our power rankings. He's sustained top-tier success for quite some time with the Philadelphia Eagles. He's won two Super Bowls as the Eagles' GM and has a 150-110-1 record, along with a 10-8 record in the playoffs. Roseman's Eagles have four-straight seasons of double-digit wins, and five winning seasons in a row.