NFL Power Rankings: AFC biggest winners and losers after 2026 OTAs

14. Las Vegas Raiders: Winner

The Las Vegas Raiders might not be a true breakout team candidate just yet, but they are on their way.

The vibes coming out of Raiders OTAs were as good as anyone could have possibly expected them to be. After taking Fernando Mendoza with the #1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, the Raiders might finally have some hope at a future.

The team was aggressive this offseason in adding to the roster. Unlike last year's free agency, it really felt like the Raiders went out and made smart moves that could end up propelling the franchise forward. We will see how things go with Kirk Cousins, who doesn't exactly have the best group of receivers to throw to, but the Raiders have reason to be optimistic about the long-term future for the first time in a while.

13. New York Jets: Winner

The hype surrounding the New York Jets is understandably growing louder by the day. This is a Jets team that just had three picks in the 1st round of the NFL Draft, and every one of those picks will be expected to play a crucial role this season.

David Bailey was the 2nd overall pick in the draft, and one of the best pass rushers in all of college football last season. If he can raise the floor of that Jets defensive front, this team could improve overnight defensively.

On offense, Geno Smith doesn't really inspire a ton of confidence, but the weapons in New York have really been building some serious buzz. The team already has established guys like Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall, but young players like AD Mitchell, Omar Cooper Jr., Kenyon Sadiq, and Mason Taylor are really giving this team a jolt of optimism.