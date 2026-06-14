NFL Power Rankings: AFC biggest winners and losers after 2026 OTAs

12. Tennessee Titans: Winner

If for no other reason, the Tennessee Titans have to be considered a winner coming out of OTAs because of the instant impact of rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate. Here's what Justin Melo of Titan Sized had to say about Tate's performance at OTAs:

"No. 4 overall pick Carnell Tate made a huge impression during the first practice open to the media. The former Ohio State standout caught three scrimmage touchdowns and routinely made an impact at every open session. Tate picked up a minor injury late in OTAs, but the expectation is he'll return to practice for minicamp. He's already looking like Cam Ward's go-to target."



- Justin Melo, Titan Sized

Even just that last line has to be music to the ears of every Titans fan out there. For Cam Ward to take the next step as a player, a player like Tate emerging as his go-to target will be essential. Those two could grow up in the NFL together and form a lethal duo in Brian Daboll's offense.

11. Indianapolis Colts: Loser

You could really look at the last few weeks of OTAs for the Indianapolis Colts in a number of different ways. You could view it as a highlight of their lack of depth, or a fantastic chance for young players on both sides of the ball to earn more opportunities with training camp on the horizon.

Even with Daniel Jones returning to the field much quicker than expected after his injury last season, I'm looking at the Colts as a team whose arrow is pointing down. They looked like one of the better teams in the NFL last season, but they've lost too many key veterans on the defensive side of the ball (Zaire Franklin, Kenny Moore, Nick Cross) and I'm not sure they properly addressed some of their major losses on offense (Michael Pittman Jr., Braden Smith).

This is already a huge year for Shane Steichen, whose future with the organization may be hanging in the balance. It feels as though he's giong to have to do more this year with less than he had last year.