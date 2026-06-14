NFL Power Rankings: AFC biggest winners and losers after 2026 OTAs

10. Pittsburgh Steelers: Loser

As we know, OTAs and on-field performance at OTAs aren't the end-all when it comes to a team's projection. But the general feeling surrounding the Steelers as of OTAs is that the team's arrow is pointing down.

The team gave a contract extension to Nick Herbig instead of starter Alex Highsmith, creating a little bit of friction in the locker room with that situation.

Aaron Rodgers is obviously back in the mix for this season, but the primary reason for concern with this team right now is how unsettled the offensive line is. Not having clarity on the offensive line -- even if the Steelers have invested a lot in that unit -- could be a huge issue throughout the course of this season since Rodgers is no longer the true dual threat at the position he once was.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Winner

There has been a mixed bag of news for the Chiefs this offseason, and I thought about putting them in the "loser" category for a couple of reasons. The Rashee Rice situation is something that could really be a hindrance to this team now and into the future. Josh Simmons looks like he is approaching single-digit body fat, which is a huge win personally but not the best for his projection as the blindside protector of Patrick Mahomes.

Still, the good vibes were hard to ignore at Chiefs OTAs. Patrick Mahomes was out there on the field with a helmet on, along with a brace on his knee. Xavier Worthy was drawing really positive reviews, which would be a massive development. The Chiefs welcomed back L'Jarius Sneed to give their secondary a desperately-needed veteran presence.

Even if just for the return of Mahomes, on however limited a basis, the Chiefs have to be considered a winner.