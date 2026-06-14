NFL Power Rankings: AFC biggest winners and losers after 2026 OTAs

8. Jacksonville Jaguars: Loser

The Jacksonville Jaguars were one of the biggest developments as a surprise contender in the AFC last season, but it feels like they aren't stewarding that very well.

The Jags let starting running back Travis Etienne walk in free agency, and he's already drawing rave reviews in New Orleans. Linebacker Devin Lloyd was also allowed to walk in free agency to the Panthers, and the Jaguars are going with in-house options to replace him (starting with Ventrell Miller).

Travis Hunter, who is expected to be a franchise cornerstone piece for GM James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen, still isn't practicing fully and the Jaguars don't know when he will be. There are just too many dark clouds looming over this team to know whether or not they can truly build on what we saw from them last season.

7. Baltimore Ravens: Winner

There are really two key factors this offseason for the Baltimore Ravens, and it seems like both things are going extremely well early on:

Will Jesse Minter be able to impact the defense as expected?

Will Lamar Jackson and new OC Declan Doyle be a good match?

It seems like both of those things are making great progress early on in the offseason. Especially in the case of Doyle and Jackson's relationship. Doyle is coming over as a first-year play-caller after working under Ben Johnson with the Bears last year, and Sean Payton in Denver before that.

The great news for the Ravens is that three out of the four teams in their division changed head coaches this offseason, and everyone in that division was a winner with Myles Garrett getting traded.