NFL Power Rankings: AFC biggest winners and losers after 2026 OTAs

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Winner

The biggest reason why the Los Angeles Chargers are one of the biggest winners in the AFC this offseason is the presence of Mike McDaniel.

We know that McDaniel is one of the best coordinators in the NFL when it comes to drawing up a run game scheme, and we expect him to keep that going with the Chargers. But one thing he's really working on with star quarterback Justin Herbert this offseason is getting rid of the ball in 2.4 seconds or less.

Having a quick trigger will help Herbert stay healthy and also give the receivers a chance to make plays after the catch. It seems like that's going to be a pretty big emphasis this year for McDaniel, whose quirkiness should not overshadow his genius on the offensive side of the ball. That hire might end up being the most important in the AFC this year.

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Winner

The Cincinnati Bengals may have lost Trey Hendrickson to a division rival this offseason, but their defensive front has been remade and is already making a strong impression in 2026.

The addition of Dexter Lawrence to the middle of the defensive line is huge for the Bengals in terms of what he can do individually, but his mentorship of the rest of that unit is going to pay dividends nobody really anticipated when that trade was made. Shemar Stewart has apparently made strides this offseason, and the Bengals might have one of the most dramatic turnarounds defensively of any team in the league.

Joe Burrow is healthy this offseason as well, and is primed for another massive season. Burrow's health alone is reason enough to buy the Bengals' resurgence in 2026.