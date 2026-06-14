NFL Power Rankings: AFC biggest winners and losers after 2026 OTAs

4. Buffalo Bills: Winner

The Buffalo Bills are one of the only contending teams in the AFC with a new head coach this coming season. Heck, the more you think about it, they're one of the only contending teams in the NFL that has a new head coach for this season.

And that makes sense, considering contending teams are not usually firing their head coach. But the fact of the matter is, the Bills knew they needed to make a major change, and that change has already been showing signs of good fruit for the upcoming season.

DJ Moore is settling into his new spot as the WR1 of this Buffalo offense, but Keon Coleman has also got a renewed confidence and potentially revitalized role for 2026. The Bills appear to have started the offseason strong in the first year post-Sean McDermott.

3. New England Patriots: Winner

The New England Patriots got the month of June started with a bang, finally getting the trade to acquire wide receiver AJ Brown done.

And that trade of Brown changes the projection of the Patriots' offense drastically. Stefon Diggs was a really important player for this team in 2025. Regardless of the perception of Diggs off the field, he was Drake Maye's go-to target last year.

Now, that distinction will go to Brown, who will form one of the better receiver duos in the AFC along with fellow newcomer Romeo Doubs. The Patriots will once again be a balanced offensive attack, but having AJ Brown in good spirits could be bad news for anyone that has to face off against this team in 2026.