NFL Power Rankings: AFC biggest winners and losers after 2026 OTAs

2. Houston Texans: Winner

The Texans are a winner coming out of OTAs because, now that this team has officially taken the field together for the first time, it's become clear that this is arguably the most well-rounded roster in the entire NFL.

The Texans might have some question mark areas, as every team does, but they may have the fewest pressing issues of any team in the league. Part of what makes the Texans' roster so fascinating is that they have at least potential answers for their biggest question marks, and most of them in the form of high draft selections.

The Texans seem to have some of the best continuity, lack of drama, and signs of progression out of any team in the league.

1. Denver Broncos: Winner

The Denver Broncos might be the best team in the AFC, but they could easily be considered for either category here coming out of OTAs.

Bo Nix did not participate in the team's two weeks of OTAs, which was expected after his second ankle procedure this offseason. That was not the expectation when Nix's initial injury diagnosis was made, so he was out there on the field in a hat with a hood over his head observing. Even if that was not a surprise, Nix's situation casts a bit of a dark cloud over the excitement about the Broncos until he's back out on the field and moving around like he always does. For the record, that could come as early as mandatory minicamp.

Still, with Nix expected to take on more work at minicamp this coming week, the arrow is still pointing up for this team.

The Broncos are also currently dealing with starting outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper being arrested multiple times during OTAs, and the potential fallout of that.

Sean Payton received a 5-year contract extension from the team, coming on the heels of GM George Paton also getting an extension. The early returns on Jaylen Waddle have been overwhelmingly positive, and it sounds like Evan Engram is having a bounce-back offseason.