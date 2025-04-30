NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after 2025 NFL Draft

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One of the most explosive offenses in the NFL got even better this offseason as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers not only brought Chris Godwin back into the fold, but they shocked everyone by using their first-round pick on Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.

The Bucs are going to be so dynamic in every way offensively again this year, especially if Baker Mayfield can cut down on the turnovers. I loved the picks on Day 2 by the Bucs to upgrade a secondary that gave up a ton of yards last year, and hopefully, the key players on that defense can stay healthy this season.

Getting Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish should help a ton, but it feels like so much of the Bucs’ success defensively this season hinges on whether or not Haason Reddick can return to the form we saw from him with the Philadelphia Eagles. This is a really good roster.

13. Houston Texans

We vastly overrated the Houston Texans last offseason. The Texans were one of the NFL’s biggest surprise teams of 2023, and then they went out and made some huge moves in 2024 to surround CJ Stroud and supplement the roster overall.

I still love this team’s young core and really believe they are better than their record indicated last year, but a huge problem area – the offensive line – was addressed with a reload instead of adding pieces. It’ll be interesting to see how that strategy works out for Texans GM Nick Caserio, because Stroud spent way too much time on his back last year.

As fun as it was last year to see this team going after Stefon Diggs in free agency, I can’t help but like it even better that they’ve added Jayden Higgins and Jailyn Noel along with Nico Collins. This offense has size, explosiveness, and top-5 potential.