NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after 2025 NFL Draft

12. Green Bay Packers

For the last handful of years, we’ve been talking about how the Green Bay Packers have one of the most loaded young rosters in the NFL. And that roster got even better and deeper in the 2025 offseason.

I think the Packers are going to be legit contenders for the NFC North this coming season, but they have major question marks at the cornerback position right now. Jaire Alexander wasn’t traded during the 2025 NFL Draft, which must mean he’s sticking around this season. The Packers might look into trading some of their surplus of wide receivers to add to that pass rush before the start of the season, but it’s hard not to love this roster.

Can it all come together in the 2025 season? This is going to be a big year for Matt LaFleur. The Packers are the living embodiment of “embarrassment of riches” all over the roster.

11. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos had one of the best defenses in the NFL already last season, and all they did this year was spend a bunch of money and their best draft pick on improving it. The Broncos led the NFL in sacks, but they were susceptible through the air down the stretch last season. They signed veteran linebacker Dre Greenlaw and his former 49ers teammate Talanoa Hufanga to bring some toughness to the middle of the defense and they just landed the top corner in the 2025 class – Texas’s Jim Thorpe winner – Jahdae Barron.

If the offense can take another step for Denver this coming year, this team is going to be extremely dangerous and a threat to both the Chargers and Chiefs in the AFC West. Sean Payton now has a “Joker” for his offense in Evan Engram, and the ripple effect of adding a player like that could be huge for this team.