NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after 2025 NFL Draft

10. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers were already one of the toughest, most physical teams in the league, and they managed to get even better this offseason. The Chargers used a first-round pick last year on Joe Alt to upgrade their offensive line, then they went out and got Mekhi Becton to play next to him in NFL Free Agency.

Becton’s arrival to the Chargers’ offensive line is huge (literally), as he brings another physical presence in the running game, where the Chargers want to wear teams out in 2025. And with the additions of Najee Harris and first-round pick Omarion Hampton, it’s easy to see the vision coming to fruition here.

The Chargers also brought back Mike Williams and got Tre Harris, one of the best receivers after the catch in this year’s draft. If this team had done literally anything to move the needle at tight end this offseason, they’d be even higher on this list.

9. Cincinnati Bengals

Folks will take issue with me having the Cincinnati Bengals this high on offseason power rankings because they missed the playoffs and had an incredibly bad defense last year. But the Bengals were one of the most unlucky teams in the league and I seriously doubt we’re going to see anything even close to that bad of a defensive performance again.

The Bengals changed coordinators and added some pieces to the defense through the 2025 NFL Draft with first-round pick Shemar Stewart and second-round pick Demetrius Knight. Even though Trey Hendrickson asked for a trade, the Bengals seem to also be keeping him around. This team already has one of the best offenses in the NFL, but if that defense can even jump into the top 20 this year, they are going to win 11 games.