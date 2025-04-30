NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after 2025 NFL Draft

8. Minnesota Vikings

We have a lot to learn about the Minnesota Vikings with JJ McCarthy taking the reins this season. And there’s plenty of risk involved there. But who am I to doubt the NFL Coach of the Year, Kevin O’Connell?

O’Connell put all of his eggs in Sam Darnold’s basket (pause) last year and we saw that work wonders for this franchise. It’s a tough environment to fail in, to be quite honest. The Vikings have set things up very well for a young quarterback to have success, and this is not all that dissimilar from what McCarthy was working with at Michigan.

He’s got a phenomenal supporting cast of players and coaches around him, and I still feel like the Vikings are going to be really good this coming season. Even if they’re not winning 14 games, they’ll still be competing for the NFC North title.

7. Los Angeles Rams

I have so much faith in the Los Angeles Rams. Probably more than even the average Rams fan. I love what Sean McVay and Les Snead have done to reset this team over the last couple of years. Other than a few pieces, the roster that is going to compete for the NFC West title in Los Angeles this year is unrecognizable compared to the one that won the Super Bowl just a couple of seasons ago.

Matthew Stafford now has Davante Adams at his disposal, and even though this team’s most critical pieces (arguably) are geriatric millennials, I still feel like there’s a chance the Rams could have the best regular season we’ve seen from them in a while this coming year.

The Rams also have an extra first-round pick in the chamber next year to potentially make a bold move for a QB if they so choose. Not that they are going to get help from that guy anytime soon, but it’s an interesting note to have in the back pocket of this season.