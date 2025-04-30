NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after 2025 NFL Draft

4. Buffalo Bills

To put the Buffalo Bills at No. 4 on these NFL Power Rankings just feels gross. They have a legitimate argument to be the best overall team in the NFL, much less being the third-best team in the AFC on this list.

Buffalo’s roster is great. They have continuity on the coaching staff. They improved this offseason by pretty much every account. So what gives? We just need to see this team out there doing the thing in January. They are going to have a tough task this coming season of simply not sleep-walking through the regular season and losing any ground in their own division.

The floor has been raised for this team to the point that they have more margin for error than most teams, but they’ve got to show up when it matters the most.

3. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have all the ingredients to win a Super Bowl. They have arguably the best all-around player in the league in Lamar Jackson. They are well-coached. Their roster is deep. They have continuity. They are run extremely well as an organization from the top down.

There’s really nothing not to like about this team, especially after the moves they just made in the 2025 NFL Draft. We already knew the Draft analysts were going to be gushing over whoever the Ravens picked with their 1st-round pick, but getting Malaki Starks is just another example of this team’s fortuitous drafting.

Getting Mike Green in the second round is a bit more controversial, and a lot more of a steal if it works out. He was arguably a top-15 lock if not for off-field issues. The Ravens are going to be tough to beat at all in 2025.