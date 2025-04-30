NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after 2025 NFL Draft

2. Kansas City Chiefs

I’m a big believer in teams needing to be dethroned to be able to be moved off of a spot. The Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC last year, and they didn’t really get that much worse on paper, so they remain at the No. 2 spot in my post-draft NFL Power Rankings.

The loss of Joe Thuney hurts, but the Chiefs obviously invested in the offensive line yet again and they’re not going to leave any stone unturned. I like the approach of bringing back your own guys, and the 2025 NFL Draft really just fell to Brett Veach and Andy Reid.

They were able to get some nice pieces for the offensive and defensive lines while stealing some weapons like Jalen Royals and Brashard Smith on Day 3. The Chiefs are going to be playing with an even bigger chip on their shoulder after losing the Super Bowl, but how lucky will they be in one-score games again?

1. Philadelphia Eagles

There is not a weakness on this Philadelphia Eagles roster or coaching staff. They have arguably the ideal balance of run and pass offensively with a true MVP candidate in Jalen Hurts. They have a stellar offensive and defensive line. They have the best defensive coordinator in the league.

The Eagles have playmakers on top of playmakers, and an aggressive general manager who will not rest until he feels like his roster is perfect. And even then, Howie Roseman is to NFL GMs what professional bodybuilders are right before a show. He’s constantly tweaking and messing with perfection, but there’s never a cheat day.

As terrible as that analogy is, you get the point. The Eagles are the best team in the NFL right now and it’s not close.