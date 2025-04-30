NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after 2025 NFL Draft

30. Tennessee Titans

Last year, we made the mistake of not projecting the Washington Commanders to take a massive leap forward. Because of all the transition on that roster, I incorrectly assumed that they would need a year or two to really get things going.

I could be making the same mistake with the Tennessee Titans this offseason. The addition of Cam Ward at the quarterback position is a potential game-changer for this Tennessee team and it’s worth considering the possibility that they could end up being a worst-to-first team in the AFC South.

With that said, we need to see Ward out there operating Brian Callahan’s offense. General manager Mike Borgonzi didn’t exactly inherit a horrible roster and if this team can get even close to what the Commanders got out of Daniels, they are going to be a blast to watch.

29. New York Giants

This season could be the end of the line for general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll with the New York Giants. Either that, or they are going to look like absolute geniuses for moving up to get Jaxson Dart, or it’s going to cost some jobs and Dart is going to be floating around the league in a couple of years.

There is no question that the Giants have some serious talent. They have pass rushers. They have an elite WR1. They have some budding studs on both sides of the football, but that quarterback question looms large.

How quickly is Dart going to play? Can Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston fend him off? Do the Giants even want those guys to fend him off? I’m not sure how much Wilson really raises the floor of this team at this point. He’s so limited now compared to what he previously was. The Dart pick was a worthwhile shot and that Giants defense could be something.