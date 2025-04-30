NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after 2025 NFL Draft

28. New York Jets

There’s been yet another major changing of the guard with the New York Jets and I honestly probably am projecting them a little too high here. There are a lot of pieces for head coach Aaron Glenn to work with. The Jets were considered one of the top five best overall rosters in the NFL as of a year ago at this time, but with the good old Aaron Rodgers boys club all but eradicated, there’s reloading going on.

Justin Fields is going to get a chance to start behind arguably the best offensive line (on paper) that he’s ever had. He’s got Garrett Wilson and now Mason Taylor to feature in the passing game. The Jets will be a run-oriented team with some big play potential, but this team being in the mix for the AFC East is completely dependent on the Fields signing being a hit.

27. Seattle Seahawks

One of the teams I least expected to gut the roster this offseason was the Seattle Seahawks. And I’m not really sure I love it.

I was as impressed as anyone last year at the resurgence of quarterback Sam Darnold, but was he really worth the Seahawks moving on from Geno Smith? I suppose there is some value in not spinning your wheels when things have reached a ceiling, and just generally wiping the slate clean at times.

Trading DK Metcalf and letting go of Tyler Lockett paved the way for Seattle to feature Jaxon Smith-Njigba and bring in Cooper Kupp, but are those guys redundant? I like what the Seahawks did in the draft but was Darnold fool’s gold or not?