NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after 2025 NFL Draft

26. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers were in a bit of a tough spot going into the 2025 NFL Draft. They were spurned in NFL Free Agency by Milton Williams, whose arrival would have made the Tetairoa McMillan pick in the first round borderline cathartic.

The Panthers got some much-needed progression last year from former #1 overall pick Bryce Young, and I’m actually buying him going forward. Especially with the addition of McMillan, you’ve got another big-bodied threat who can significantly push the rock up the hill for that Carolina offense.

The reason it was not quite on the level of being “cathartic” is the Panthers really just don’t have pieces defensively. They obviously know that, because they maneuvered around the board to get Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen, two guys who were somewhat “fallers” in the draft off the edge.

But the Panthers have thrown some darts and they’ve got a shot in that weak NFC South.

25. Miami Dolphins

I am greatly concerned about the Miami Dolphins this coming season. Tua Tagovailoa can’t stay healthy. There’s significant off-field drama with Tyreek Hill. The offensive line is a huge concern with the retirement of Terron Armstead. The defensive line is another massive concern, although first-round pick Kenneth Grant helps.

The Dolphins are poised to move on from Jalen Ramsey at some point this offseason and they’ve lost some good safeties in consecutive offseasons. Not to mention, they are still recovering from losing Vic Fangio to the Eagles last year. This is going to be a major test of this team’s coaching and player development, and I’m just not overly confident that it’s going to all come together.

This team should be able to win 9 games if Tua is healthy all year, but that feels like a stretch.