NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after 2025 NFL Draft

24. Indianapolis Colts

Man, as I’m putting this list together, the Colts are probably just way too high. This is a team that is going to have either Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones starting most of the year at quarterback. Let me justify them even at No. 24 on these NFL Power Rankings.

First, I love head coach Shane Steichen. He’s got such a great way of playing the game of chess that is football, and I think he can maximize someone like Daniel Jones. The Colts also have one of the best collections of offensive weapons in the league, which got even better with the selection of Tyler Warren in the draft.

I also like this team’s defense, maybe especially with Lou Anarumo coming in with a chip on his shoulder. This Colts team could outkick its coverage, but I’ve got some healthy skepticism about the quarterback position.

23. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the most improved teams in the NFL this offseason for a variety of reasons. I love the John Spytek hire as the team’s general manager. He comes from a great couple of GMs he’s worked for recently, from Jason Licht in Tampa Bay and John Elway in Denver. The Raiders hired Pete Carroll, which will also raise the floor of this team significantly.

I love adding Ashton Jeanty to the mix with Geno Smith and Brock Bowers as the featured pieces in that offense, and that’s a trio that can work really well together, even though they are all just getting to know each other for the first time.

I’m not in love with Chip Kelly as the offensive coordinator, but this Raiders team could be way better this year than anyone is expecting.