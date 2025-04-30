NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after 2025 NFL Draft

22. Jacksonville Jaguars

The arrival of young general manager James Gladstone has ignited a fire of excitement for the Jacksonville Jaguars fan base once again. Gladstone is as sharp as they come and made the biggest, boldest move of the 2025 NFL Draft with his move up to get Travis Hunter.

Yes, it cost a lot. Yes, the Jaguars might regret it next offseason if they are picking in the top 5 or even the top 10 once again. But the risk is worth the potential reward with a player like Hunter. Hunter is already dominating in the jersey sales department, but more than just popularity, he’s going to bring an infectious passion for the game to this franchise.

The trickle-down effect of the Hunter addition should not be underestimated. This is a team that made the playoffs in 2022 and was making some serious noise. I wouldn’t be shocked if they win the AFC South.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Until the Pittsburgh Steelers have Aaron Rodgers legitimately in the building, they aren’t going to be ranked much higher than this in our NFL Power Rankings. I don’t love the idea of Mason Rudolph starting for this team for an entire season although Steelers fans seem to be oddly okay with it.

The Steelers will always have a tough defense and I am fascinated to see how the running game thrives with Kaleb Johnson added to the mix. The idea of an NFL team having both DK Metcalf and George Pickens is borderline insanity. Those two guys together in the same offense is going to put to the test the, “F— it, DK and George are down there somewhere.”

This is a team that is truly on the cusp of being a contender in the AFC and they are the perfect potential landing spot for someone like Aaron Rodgers. But until he signs on the dotted line, that’s a huge question mark.