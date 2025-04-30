NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after 2025 NFL Draft

18. Dallas Cowboys

Many will scoff at the Dallas Cowboys being this low, but this team has substantial questions even after having a tremendous 2025 NFL Draft class.

Dak Prescott’s recent injury history is concerning. The lack of a true #2 receiver in the offense is concerning. The Cowboys shopped at Five Below for their running back position this offseason. Trevon Diggs’s situation is a mess. The Cowboys lost a number of key players defensively.

It’s not a foregone conclusion that this team is going to stink this year but they are going to need to stay healthy and they’ll need a lot of other things to go right in the process. I’m not sure how bought in the organization is to Brian Schottenheimer, either. It feels like they pivoted to him haphazardly. I’m a little low on the Cowboys this offseason.

17. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals could be a 10-win team this coming season. The NFL is deep with teams I’m higher on right now, which is why you’ll see teams lower on this list than maybe their overall roster would indicate.

Being the 17th-best team in the NFL right now doesn’t mean you’re a middling team. I think the Cardinals have a chance to make some noise in the NFC West after investing heavily on the defensive side of the ball this offseason. I loved what the Cardinals did in the 2025 NFL Draft and I think we’re going to see a huge breakout in year two from Marvin Harrison Jr.

This team needs Kyler Murray to stay healthy and to be more consistent throughout the course of the season. His baseball background comes back to bite him at times, as he’s like a streaky hitter at the plate.