NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after first week of NFL Free Agency

The NFL offseason has delivered in a big way, and the NFL Free Agency Frenzy has been exactly that.

After the Seattle Seahawks won the Super Bowl, all 32 teams officially got to work in trying to dethrone them, and some teams have made huge strides. At least as much as you can on paper at this time of year.

With everything that has gone down already this offseason after the coaching changes around the league, major trades going through (and some being canceled), and free agent signings galore, which teams have improved the most? Which teams are going the wrong direction?

NFL Power Rankings: Titans rising fast, Chiefs hanging on for dear life

32. Arizona Cardinals

To say this offseason has been a brutal one for the Arizona Cardinals so far would be an understatement. At least it didn’t feel like they had to punt on their head coach situation, landing Mike LaFleur after almost being left without a date to the dance. But cutting Kyler Murray is a brutal look for this team, and we’ll see how quickly they can reset.

31. Miami Dolphins

Taking on an NFL-record in dead cap this offseason are your Miami Dolphins. Nobody thought it would be possible after the Broncos ate $85 million in dead cap from the atrocious Russell Wilson deal, but the Dolphins found a way. The excitement of bringing in free agent Malik Willis makes up for it a little bit, at least, but the Dolphins are ripping this thing down to the studs.

30. Cleveland Browns

Good for the Browns, going out in NFL Free Agency and getting aggressive to upgrade the offensive line. Raising your team’s play in the trenches is the tide that raises all boats in the harbor. It’s impossible to know what the future holds here at the quarterback position, but you at least feel like the Browns will be able to run the ball and play great defense. They might not win more than 5 or 6 games, but they’ll be a tough out.

29. Atlanta Falcons

I considered putting the Falcons even lower on here, but I also believe that Kevin Stefanski can put the elite skill players he’s got at his disposal here in a position to succeed. I don’t hate the Falcons taking a risk on Tua Tagovailoa, but the injury concerns this team has at quarterback, combined with the James Pearce situation, and no first-round pick? This is an awful offseason to be a Falcons fan.