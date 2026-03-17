NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after first week of NFL Free Agency

12. Houston Texans

The Texans are once again doing some remodeling of the offensive line and running back position. The most notable move Houston has made so far this offseason is trading for David Montgomery, who has a lot of wear and tear heading into the 2026 season, but the Texans are believing he can be the complete back they need to take pressure off of CJ Stroud. Montgomery’s impact on the offense needs to be tremendous, because right now, nobody knows what to make of Stroud.

11. Philadelphia Eagles

It feels like the offseason hasn’t gone overly well for the Philadelphia Eagles so far. Getting Riq Woolen was a nice deal in free agency, but the Eagles wanted Jaelan Phillips back and couldn’t keep him. There’s a reason why they swung that trade at last year’s deadline, so that’s another gaping hole in the defense. Now, even with Dallas Goedert back in the fold, the AJ Brown situation could linger to the month of June.

10. Green Bay Packers

The Packers got rid of some much-needed dead weight by sending Rashan Gary to the Cowboys in a trade, which was huge for them because it seemed like he was on his way to getting cut. It feels like there’s been a mass exodus out of Green Bay this offseason, but they’ve also made some really underrated additions. They scooped up Javon Hargrave quickly after the Vikings cut him, and they added Zaire Franklin and Benjamin St. Juste to the defense on top of it. A healthy Micah Parsons will put this team right back into contention.

9. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts did what they could to keep the band together, bringing back Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce on big-money deals. Even though they had to trade away Michael Pittman Jr., this team has plenty of weapons to make a run this coming season. We’ll see how the new additions on defense work out, but the Colts look like they’ll be one of the better teams in the AFC if they can stay healthy this season.