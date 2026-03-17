NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after first week of NFL Free Agency

4. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills put the blame of last season’s playoff loss squarely on head coach Sean McDermott, and they’ve quickly reloaded for another shot at a championship in 2026. The Bills made a big trade with the Chicago Bears, sending a second-round pick to get wide receiver DJ Moore. That move alone will hopefully solve a major issue this team had last year at receiver, but the Bills have also been able to revamp their defense with the additions of Bradley Chubb, CJ Gardner-Johnson, and Geno Stone.

3. Denver Broncos

It’s been a disappointing offseason for any Broncos fans hoping for some outside additions. At the time this post was written, the Broncos haven’t made a single addition from the outside. They’ve retained a whopping 17 of their 21 in-house free agents, and I’m not sure there’s any precedence for this kind of roster retention. The Broncos need to add impact players, but they don’t appear to be in any rush. This team could have won a Super Bowl if Bo Nix hadn’t gotten hurt, and they clearly believe that internally. They’re running it back.

2. Los Angeles Rams

The Rams were one of the most aggressive teams to start this offseason, trading a 1st-round pick (and then some) to get Trent McDuffie away from the Kansas City Chiefs. That move addresses the lone drastic need for the Rams’ roster right now, so they should be in a great position to once again go for it all as Matthew Stafford is likely in the final year (or two) of his NFL career. This is one of the most complete rosters in the entire league.

1. Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks haven’t put up much of a fight to keep some of their own players this offseason, despite the fact that they have a boatload of cap space. Last year was a big spending year for Seattle, so they are looking to recoup some future compensatory picks and roll with the core they currently have. And you can’t blame them, though it’ll be interesting to see how they handle losing all of Kenneth Walker, Boye Mafe, Coby Bryant, and Riq Woolen.