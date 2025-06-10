NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers ahead of mandatory minicamp

8. Detroit Lions

I’m going to beat this drum all offseason, but I don’t think the Lions have done enough to boost their roster off the edge to make it past the final four in the NFC. Especially with Aidan Hutchinson coming off of such a gruesome injury, it’s a shame that this team hasn’t done more to upgrade their pass rush. I thought about dropping the Lions even further with the losses of Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn, Frank Ragnow, and Kevin Zeitler, but 8th is a hot enough take for the moment.

7. Minnesota Vikings

I’m trying to do two things with the Minnesota Vikings. First and foremost, I’m trying desperately not to underrate them. I feel like I did that almost all of last year, constantly waiting for the clock to strike midnight on Sam Darnold’s Cinderella story. I’m also trying not to overrate them because I think there are significant questions with JJ McCarthy taking over as a first-year starter and coming off of a major injury. The Vikings also need help at corner, like a few teams near the top of this list. Still, they have one of the most well-rounded rosters in the league, and I think they’re the best team in the NFC North right now if McCarthy is the real deal.

6. Los Angeles Rams

With four of the top five spots going to AFC teams, the Los Angeles Rams are sitting right on the periphery. I feel like this is a team whose only weakness on paper is at the cornerback position, and not having the level of playmakers needed at that position group could be what sinks this team’s ship if injuries don’t. The Rams have to make a move for someone as this offseason progresses, and if they can get a Jalen Ramsey or Jaire Alexander, this team will be borderline without flaw.

5. Houston Texans

The pressure might have gotten to the Houston Texans a little bit last year. It felt like they were simultaneously one of the most improved teams in the league (on paper) and one of the most disappointing teams in the league as the season progressed. The Texans still managed to win a playoff game and turn it on when it mattered, but question marks on the offensive line right now have this team in a bit of a limbo state. I still feel like they are one of the most complete rosters in the league and CJ Stroud will have a huge year.