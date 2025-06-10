NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers ahead of mandatory minicamp

4. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills look about as good as they ever have on paper going into the dog days of the offseason, yet you can’t help but wonder if it’s truly enough to get them over the top in the AFC this season. The Bills, unfortunately, play in the same conference as their kryptonite (the Chiefs) and arguably the most talented all-around team in the league (the Ravens). You don’t get better efforts from your quarterback than what we saw from Josh Allen last year, and it still wasn’t enough.

The Bills are going to have to hope for a little luck to be on their side this season, on top of being one of the best teams in the league.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

I don’t think you can bury the Kansas City Chiefs too far down the list, even though some people are trying desperately to make it seem like this Chiefs team is on a downward spiral. I will say, the offensive line could be in the worst shape it’s been throughout the Patrick Mahomes era, and the Chiefs have lost some key guys in the secondary over the last few years. They need new players to step up at left tackle and left guard this coming season but with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, you already know this team is going to be relevant in January.

And that wide receiver room being healthy could be a game-changer for the offense as a whole…

2. Baltimore Ravens

There are no real weaknesses on the Baltimore Ravens’ roster going into the remainder of the offseason program. There’s no such thing as a “perfect” roster in the NFL, but the Ravens are about as close as you can get. They’ve got experience, they’ve got depth, they’ve got star power, and they’ve got continuity. They are well-coached. They have a tremendous culture of winning and maintaining success. This is a team that has absolutely no excuses in 2025.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Not much is going to change with the Philadelphia Eagles regarding the way this team dominates week in and week out. The Eagles do have some question marks offensively with the departure of Kellen Moore (head coach in New Orleans) as well as replacing Mekhi Becton, who was great for them last year. But with Vic Fangio calling the shots defensively, you just get the sense that the floor is extremely high for this team. But the key personnel hasn’t changed much. Philly needs some young guys to step up off the edge, but the talent is there to repeat.