NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers as training camp continues

28. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are going to be hystericall bad in the 2025 NFL Season. The QB room features Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson - someone needs to convince me that Riley Leonard is not the best passer on this roster right now. The roster is also quite good, which makes this situation an extra sad one. Do not be surpried if the Colts are sellers at the NFL trade deadline.

27. Carolina Panthers

I would not be shocked to see the Carolina Panthers vaulting up our NFL power rankings - Bryce Young played well down the stretch in 2024 and could continue that into 2025. With a solid offensive line and a legitimate X receiver in Tet McMillan, the Panthers could shock the NFL world. Right now, though, they are still quite unproven.

26. New York Jets

Justin Fields dislocated his toe, which isn't good, but that injury could have ended up being a lot worse, so all in all, this was the best-case scenario for the New York Jets. The team isn't going to be very good in 2025 due to Fields being the starter - he's on his third team in as many seasons, so Jets fans are in for a world of pain in the 2025 NFL Season.

The Jets also have new front office and a coaching staff, so this entire process is going to take multiple years. New York comes in at 26th in our latest power rankings.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars

I love the Liam Coen hire, honestly. He's an offensive genius and is going to do just as much with the Jaguars in 2025, and this is a franchise that simply has to get the Trevor Lawrence era stabilized. They are an unproven bunch right now but also have the makeup to be a breakout team in the 2025 season.