NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers as training camp continues

24. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders added a ton of talent this offseason and are still going to finish last in the AFC West, as they still have the worst head coach and worst quarterback situation, and it's not particularly close. The team used their first-round pick on Ashton Jeanty in the 2025 NFL Draft, but given their shocking Christian Wilkins cut, you'd honestly wonder if they'd go back in time and take a DL prospect, as that is the much more important position.

The Raiders are comfortably near the bottom of the NFL totem pole.

23. Miami Dolphins

A team that feels like a ticking time bomb is the Miami Dolphins, who probably aren't going to be very good in the 2025 NFL Season. Miami needs Tua Tagovailoa to stay on the field for a full 17 games if they hope to even be competitive in 2025. However, the rest of the roster is kind of shaky, so things could begin to fall apart for the franchise this year. Miami is 23rd in our latest power rankings.

22. Seattle Seahawks

Going from Geno Smith to Sam Darnold is an upgrade, but the rest of the roster did get worse this offseason. Seattle won 10 games in 2024 and were actually the only double-digit win team that did not make the postseason. It's going to be another year out of the playoffs for the Seahawks in 2025.

21. Chicago Bears

I am high on the Chicago Bears for 2025 - the offensive line could be a strength and Ben Johnson is going to get Caleb Williams situated. That side of the ball also boasts a deep stable of playmakers as well. But like many other teams below them in our power rankings, they are still unproven, so we buried them just outside the top-20.