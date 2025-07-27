NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers as training camp continues

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Liam Coen is no longer the head coach, so an offensive regression might be coming for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the defense might not be good enough to carry the load. It's hard to view the Bucs as anything more than 'good' at the moment.

11. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans have to get their offensive line figured out for 2025, as that was a primary reason why they didn't take a step forward in 2024. If the OL comes into shape, the Texans will again win the AFC South but may then be equipped to make a deep playoff run. CJ Stroud also needs to play a lot closer to how he did when he was a rookie back in 2023, but there is a lot to like about the Texans for 2025.

10. Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love taking that next step into stardom would do wonders for the Green Bay Packers. The roster is pretty good overall, but there is a considerable hole in the secondary, and there really isn't a legitimate difference-maker at wide receiver, which has been a sticking point for this team. Overall, the Packers are going to stack 10-12 wins this year and should be in contention for the NFC North title.

9. Los Angeles Chargers

It's hard to believe that the Los Angeles Chargers got all that much better this offseason. It truly does feel like the Denver Broncos passed them up in the AFC West hierarchy. One of their biggest free agency signings was Najee Harris, who is now dealing with an interesting eye injury. The defense really didn't get all that better, and the verdict on Justin Herbert still seems to be out. While LA is a good team, they feel pretty capped-out at this point and are ninth in our latest power rankings.