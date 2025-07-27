NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers as training camp continues

8. Los Angeles Rams

Finishing the 2024 NFL Season at a sharp 9-3 pace, the Los Angeles Rams are probably better than you think and are fielding a top offensive line and frisky defensive line for 2025. Matthew Stafford is still at the top of his game as well and could have another strong year or two in him. LA comes in at eighth in our latest NFL power rankings as training camps continue.

7. Denver Broncos

Boasting the best defense in the NFL, the Denver Broncos are here to stay. Bo Nix played a lot better than most thought in 2024, and not only did Denver add to their strength, but they also brought in some key offensive pieces like JK Dobbins, Evan Engram, and RJ Harvey. This team does have the best roster in the NFL, but the Kansas City Chiefs have been atop the division for nearly a decade, so it may be hard for the Broncos to be ranked over KC at this point.

6. Kansas City Chiefs

Making three Super Bowls in a row, the Kansas City Chiefs have owned the AFC for quite some time now and are going for their 10th-straight AFC West title. The last time the Chiefs didn't win the AFC West was back in 2015 when the Denver Broncos won the Super Bowl. The offensive line still has some questions, and I am not sure the offense has a go-to guy for Patrick Mahomes, but the Chiefs are still the Chiefs.

5. Washington Commanders

Winning 14 total games in the 2024 NFL Season, the Washington Commanders got as close to the Super Bowl with a rookie QB in Jayden Daniels, who could be an MVP favorite in 2025. Washington also added Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel via trade, so this team is clearly going all-in.