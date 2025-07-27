NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers as training camp continues

4. Detroit Lions

This is the best roster in the NFL as far as I am concerned, but you may disagree. Losing Frank Ragnow to retirement and Kevin Zeitler in free agency will hurt, but some of the other foundational players in Detroit are still there.

The Lions simply have to stay healthy - if they can, they'll make a deep playoff run. Their 2024 season ended a lot earlier than expected due to just that - the injury bug. That's going to be what you'll need to keep an eye on with this team in 2025.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

The defending Super Bowl champions lost a few starters in free agency and yet again have another offensive coordinator, so a hangover could be on the way, but the Eagles are still a great team and will get back into the playoffs.

2. Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson should have won his third MVP award in the 2024 NFL Season, but that's over now. Baltimore added some decent veteran talent in the offseason with signings of DeAndre Hopkins and Jaire Alexander. But, like the top team on this list, things get really awkward when the playoffs roll aruond, and that's been the big concern with this franchise for over a decade.

1. Buffalo Bills

It's hard to dispute this ranking. When you consider everything; the roster, coaching staff, and quarterback situation, Buffalo seems to be the top in the NFL. Many people did think that the 2024 NFL Season was finally going to be their year, but the Kansas City Chiefs still happened.

Heading into 2025, the Bills are honestly in a better spot with their roster and have a schedule on the easier side, so things could go swimmingly in the regular season, but the big question mark is if this team can get over the hump in the playoffs.