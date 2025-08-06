NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers entering Preseason Week 1

We already had the Hall of Fame Game, but how about a full slate of NFL action in Preseason Week 1? It's finally time for football to be back, even if this is just the first of many courses for football fans everywhere.

It's been a fun offseason in the NFL with tons of player movement, new eras beginning all over the league, and change, as we always see. But which teams have made the biggest strides this offseason? Which teams are on the decline?

Our latest NFL Power Rankings will take a look at the biggest risers and fallers across the league as we head into the first week of NFL Preseason action in the 2025 season.

NFL Power Rankings: Every team ranked worst to best before Preseason Week 1

32. New Orleans Saints

I have gone back and forth on the New Orleans Saints all offseason. Ultimately, it’s impossible to ignore how bad their quarterback situation is currently, and how easily that could sink their ship. While I don’t view the Saints’ roster as being as bad as some national media have said this offseason, the QB situation is something that could drag this team down all year.

31. Tennessee Titans

The Titans are almost in the opposite situation of the Saints. They have a promising young option at the quarterback position and one of the worst rosters I’ve seen in quite some time. Mike Borgonzi inherited a bit of a mess from the previous regime, but he didn’t exactly go out in NFL free agency and start doing things differently. He kept in theme with overpriced veterans who are older than you’d like to see.

30. Cleveland Browns

It might just be that the Browns have Myles Garrett on their roster, but frankly, I’m surprised they are this high as I’m putting this together. The Browns could very easily be the top contender for the #1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and they are in desperate need of a QB to come and turn the franchise around.

29. New York Jets

I want to see Justin Fields have success as a full-time starting quarterback in the NFL, but I’m really skeptical that this timing is right with him and the Jets. The Jets are in a state of major transition from the front office to the coaching staff, and obviously the roster. This is going to be arguably the best team around Fields in his NFL career roster-wise, but also his shakiest situation.