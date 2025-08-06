NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers entering Preseason Week 1

24. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have the right coaching staff in place, but do they have the quarterback situation to be a true threat in the AFC? They’ve been a threat the past two seasons despite what they’ve been dealing with, which was Gardner Minshew for the majority of 2023 and then Anthony Richardson completing less than 48 percent of his throws last year. This team is a wild card and nearly impossible to predict at this stage.

23. Chicago Bears

I will admit it, I’m not nearly as high on the Bears as the masses seem to be. Caleb Williams is still riding the reputation he had built back in 2022 at USC, and the Bears are just paper champions at this point. We like the moves that they’ve made. But even the Bears’ front office is investing before seeing proof of concept. They extended GM Ryan Poles and the pressure will be on this year to compete for the NFC North title, which I think is up for grabs.

22. Seattle Seahawks

I’ve been consistent this offseason in saying that I didn’t like the changes the Seahawks made to their offense, even if I understand where they’re going with it. To get rid of Geno Smith as he’s getting older is one thing, but to get rid of DK Metcalf and replace him with Cooper Kupp is another entirely. Maybe the Seahawks will look like geniuses for bringing in Sam Darnold this offseason. We’re fixin’ to find out.

21. New York Giants

As the offseason goes along, I’m liking the New York Giants more and more. It’s not that they’re doing something out at training camp that’s doing it for me, but the reality is, Russell Wilson had the Broncos in playoff contention back in 2023 (for his part, anyway), and the same with the Steelers last year. Even if he feels like a great starting pitcher who can only go 5 ⅔ innings instead of 7-plus these days, the Giants have so much talent on the defensive front, they might give Russ a lot of opportunities to cook late in games.