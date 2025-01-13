NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers throughout league after Wild Card

14. Denver Broncos

Just making the playoffs was critical for the Denver Broncos in 2024. The team that was expected by many to win five games or less this season ended up making the postseason after winning 10 games and nine of those 10 games by 9 points or more. Sean Payton had one of the youngest rosters in the NFL and more dead cap (over $89 million) than any other team in the league.

In reality, it was a masterful coaching job by Payton and a huge year for Broncos fans, who have not experienced the playoffs since the team won Super Bowl 50 in 2015. Their playoff drought is officially over, and expectations for this franchise will reset now that Bo Nix is coming off of a tremendous rookie year.

Nix accounted for 34 touchdowns in the regular season and was a huge catalyst for the Broncos’ improvement this season. They ranked 10th in the NFL in scoring offense and top-five in scoring defense. They weren’t ready for the playoff stage just yet, but that experience will pay off.

13. Los Angeles Chargers

It doesn’t matter who the head coach is, apparently. Nothing is going to stop the Chargers from Chargering.

I am still in a bit of shock over the way that game played out in Houston on Saturday. Justin Herbert threw just three interceptions over the course of the entire 2024 season before throwing a whopping four picks and looking completely lost against DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans.

It’s just a foregone conclusion at this point that no matter what, the Chargers aren’t going to be able to figure it out at crunch time. Maybe we should give them some more grace because this was Jim Harbaugh’s first year at the helm, but this is Justin Herbert’s fifth season. It’s inexcusable that he played this bad in such a big spot. The Chargers will continue to reload and build that roster and undoubtedly will be a big-time threat in next year’s regular season. But what’s going to happen when we get to the playoffs?