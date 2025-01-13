NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers throughout league after Wild Card

12. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals obviously just missed out on the playoffs in 2024, but I think they’re going to come back with a vengeance in 2025.

It’s wild to think about how important that season-opening loss to the Patriots ended up being for them in the long run. Take care of business in Week 1 against a vastly inferior opponent, and the Bengals are likely in the playoffs over the Broncos right now.

But they simply didn’t win or close out enough games, and the scapegoat was defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. This was the same guy getting head coach interviews in recent years for how dominant that Bengals defense had been.

Now, he’s looking for a job, and the Bengals appear to be shopping in the budget-friendly department for replacements. While the defense does need upgrading in 2025, it’s going to be more than just the play-caller. The Bengals are at a crossroads with a number of key players and they’ll have to make pivotal decisions offensively as well.

Specifically, contract situations for Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase are hanging over this franchise’s head. Thankfully, they have Joe Burrow, who might just be the best QB in the league right now.

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It was a brutal way to go down in the playoffs for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs had 2nd-and-short with just over six minutes left against the Commanders on Sunday night, and they not only ended up having to settle for three points after not converting that down and distance, but they never even got the ball back.

As impressive as the Bucs have been at times this year, they’ve also been maddeningly inconsistent. Some of that had to do with injuries, but other times it was just an inexplicable lack of execution.

The Bucs are probably too good of a team to be exiting from the playoffs this quickly but they are not far off from being in the upper echelon of NFC teams. This roster needs a dawg off the edge to fill the void left behind by Shaquil Barrett.