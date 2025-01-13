NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers throughout league after Wild Card

10. Green Bay Packers

After the run we saw this Green Bay Packers team go on in the 2023-24 postseason, to see them get bounced immediately as the 7th seed in the NFC was a little disappointing and underwhelming. But it’s critical to remember that this Packers team is one of the youngest in the NFL and they just have so much talent across the board.

And with the way GM Brian Gutekunst has drafted recently, you can expect that talent to get better and better.

Green Bay was overmatched against Vic Fangio’s defense in the postseason and the Eagles have just been on such a heater. That team is a buzzsaw for anyone they’re going up against. But the Packers are back to the drawing board this offseason with help needed defensively for coordinator Jeff Hafley.

What this Green Bay team needs is another game-wrecker off the edge. They had just one player (Rashan Gary) with over nine QB hits this season.

9. Washington Commanders

You can’t help but be super impressed by Jayden Daniels, who has run away with the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award here late in the season.

Commanders fans were anointing him the MVP at the end of their first playoff win in nearly Daniels’s entire lifetime, and while Daniels may not be on Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen’s level just yet, he’s got his team to the same point in the postseason.

And that’s the definition of value in today’s NFL.

How good must it feel for Commanders fans to see their team not only win a playoff game, but the torture for Dallas Cowboys fans at the fact that it’s Dan Quinn leading them to the win?

This is a sweet one for Washington fans and a time in franchise history this fan base is going to treasure. It’s been a long time coming.