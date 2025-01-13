NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers throughout league after Wild Card

2. Philadelphia Eagles

This looks like the best iteration of the Philadelphia Eagles that we’ve seen in the last five years, and that is speaking volumes because the Eagles had a team that took the Kansas City Chiefs to the brink just a couple of years ago in a Super Bowl.

Saquon Barkley has a legitimate case to be made as the MVP of the NFL this season. Vic Fangio was one of the most underrated additions made by any team all offseason regardless if we are talking player or coach, and he should be the assistant of the year in the NFL.

The Eagles’ pickups of players like Quinyon Mitchell and Zack Baun have complletely changed the complexion of the defense for Fangio and GM Howie Roseman. The stars have aligned. The Eagles are going to be hosting another playoff game next weekend after obliterating the Packers in the Wild Card Round and I don’t know if anyone in the NFC – even the Lions – will be a match for them as the postseason rolls along.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Aside from the last week of the season in which their backups were dominated and shut out against the Denver Broncos, the last two games we saw the real Kansas City Chiefs play at the end of 2024 might have been the best we’ve seen them all season.

Patrick Mahomes and the offense are firing on all cylinders. That defense is going to be dangerous. The Chiefs have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs again.

There’s a reason this team is dominant in one-score games and there’s a reason why they are on track to win their third straight Super Bowl. My goodness, can you imagine if that actually happens?

Kansas City is the modern NFL dynasty, and someone is going to have to take their throne by force. They don’t look like they’re going to go down easily in the playoffs.