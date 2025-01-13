NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers throughout league after Wild Card

30. New York Jets

There’s casting a wide net to try and fix your organization, and then there’s the New York Jets. The Jets have just about interviewed one person from every NFL organization and a variety of people from the college and television arenas as well. They are redefining what it looks like to leave no stone unturned.

And while you can’t blame them because they want to get it right, you also can’t help but feel like the Jets are overthinking it a little bit. I mean, interviewing Rex Ryan for head coach? This isn’t 2009 anymore.

The Jets have plenty of issues to worry about right now including basically the entirety of their offense with Aaron Rodgers and his future looming over any GM/head coach hires like a funnel cloud forming over Oklahoma.

29. New York Giants

There are obvious question marks surrounding this New York Giants team, specifically at the quarterback position, but it looks like the brain trust of this team is going to remain intact for the time being.

Are the Giants dooming themselves to repeat the Chicago Bears’ mistake in 2024, keeping Matt Eberflus on borrowed time just for the sake of it? Honestly, I don’t hate it in this context for the Giants. I’m not sure who the absolute ace head coach candidate is out there who would A. Have interest in this job and B. Be the best for developing a young quarterback.

Rolling with GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll is a gamble, especially if you let them pick a quarterback. But it might be a worthwhile gamble based on the draft class the Giants brought in in 2024. They have a stellar crop of young players on the roster right now and the right QB could be the straw to stir the drink. It’s easy to forget this team was recently in the playoffs with Daniel Jones.