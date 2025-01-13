NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers throughout league after Wild Card

28. Las Vegas Raiders

Just like their other division rivals before them the Raiders might soon prove why having a big-name quarterback vouching for the organization and working with the team is a huge advantage. We saw how helpful that was for the Denver Broncos to bring in John Elway as their GM and basically team czar back in 2011, and we might see similar (albeit not identical) results with Tom Brady in the Raiders’ ownership group.

The Raiders are getting interviews with Ben Johnson and Pete Carroll already, and there has been some momentum growing toward Johnson who would qualify as arguably the single most coveted candidate out there right now.

And you can’t help but think the Raiders would have Tom Brady to thank, at least in part, because the direction of Mark Davis with this franchise is not what Johnson has seemingly mandated as part of a job he would take.

Brady might be putting a winning touch on this organization sooner rather than later.

27. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are in the midst of a head coaching search and when you look at this team right now, it’s hard to imagine a better candidate than Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Glenn has already worked in the Saints’ organization and would have at least some rapport with ownership as well as general manager Mickey Loomis. And coming from Detroit and the Dan Campbell tree, it’s very possible that Glenn is pitching a very attractive potential package of offensive coaches to come in and work with Derek Carr and that side of the football.

Keep in mind that the Saints dominated their first two games last season before injuries began to take their toll. With continuity expected on the offensive side of the ball, it stands to reason that a defensive-oriented coach could come in and lead the charge while assembling a staff who could make the already-existing personnel tick.