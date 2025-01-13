NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers throughout league after Wild Card

26. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers obviously had a disappointing year as a team in 2024, but we learned a lot about the future of this franchise and the decision to bench Bryce Young paid off in a big way.

It was probably one of the most shocking developments of the 2024 season, but Young’s emergence after being benched for Andy Dalton was a welcomed surprise in the second half of the year for the Panthers and arguably – dare I say – gives this franchise some optimism heading into the 2025 offseason.

Young played well enough down the stretch that the Panthers can reasonably take quarterback off the priority list this offseason. And picking where they are in the 2025 NFL Draft, they might be able to go out and get Young a playmaker like Tetairoa McMillan or Travis Hunter with their top pick.

Carolina could be sneaky in the NFC South in 2025. Get ready to be reading a lot about that over the next six months.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars

You could make an argument that the Jacksonville Jaguars have the best head coaching vacancy in the entire 2025 offseason.

You’ve got a quarterback lined up for the foreseeable future, at least on paper. Huge checkmark. You play in the AFC South, which is probably the worst division in football at this point. Another checkmark that isn’t as huge but certainly could help a coach look good early on. You’ve also got the benefit of a team that has historically been willing to shell out cash for free agents and bring guys in and free agents want to come to Jacksonville.

Why? No state income tax. That’s a huge recruiting tool for a head coach.

The Jags fired Doug Pederson for absolutely blowing it after looking like he was building a contender in the second half of the 2022 season. This Jags team has been the biggest disappointment in the NFL over the last two years. Someone’s going to have a chance to go worst to first in Jacksonville in 2025.