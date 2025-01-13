NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers throughout league after Wild Card

22. Indianapolis Colts

It’s going to be very interesting to see how the Indianapolis Colts approach the 2025 offseason with former 4th overall pick Anthony Richardson.

There’s no doubt that Richardson has loads of talent and athleticism. He’s a unicorn at the position in terms of his size and athletic traits, and he is undoubtedly and asset when running the ball. But his passing abilities need refining, to say the very least.

Richardson completed just 47.7 percent of his passes last season and you can blame the receivers all you want for drops – that figure is horrific. On top of it all, Richardson has not proven to be the most durable player at the NFL level. For a player who desperately needs reps and time on task, he’s only played 15 games in two years and jobs could be on the line in 2025.

And that is the true source of the intrigue here, isn’t it? With jobs on the line, how will the Colts protect themselves at QB? It’s got to be better than Joe Flacco.

21. Arizona Cardinals

It’s not often that you see NFL teams just completely fall off a cliff after their bye week, but that’s exactly what happened for Jonathan Gannon and the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals looked poised to make a lot of noise in the NFC West after starting off the year 6-4 and vying for the division title, but they ended up on the outside looking in late in the year despite getting a fully healthy year from Kyler Murray.

Obviously, this is a roster that is a work in progress. They aren’t a fully finished product, by any stretch, but the Cardinals have shown growth in each of Gannon’s first two years at the helm.

This offseason will be huge for internal player development as well as the Cardinals getting aggressive to add some studs at key spots, such as the outside linebacker position. Pass rush and playmakers are desperately needed defensively. This Arizona defense was one of the five worst on third downs this season and they were dead last when it comes to plays allowed per drive. They need guys who can help them get off the field.