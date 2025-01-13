NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers throughout league after Wild Card

18. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins may have avoided disaster by having a conversation with star wide receiver Tyreek Hill after the season. Believe it or not based on how the last couple of years have ended, but the Dolphins are actually in a championship window right now.

Everything with this team hinges on the quarterback position and Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins have to find a way in the 2025 offseason to protect themselves from the same situation we saw them fall into this past year.

Does that mean going after a high-end backup in NFL free agency? Probably. Does that mean drafting a quarterback with some upside, maybe higher than anyone really wants? Maybe. The Dolphins should be active in upgrading the quarterback position behind Tagovailoa to potentially even set themselves up to move on from Tagovailoa if that guy ends up playing and doing well.

I don’t think we’re going to see this franchise move on from Tua anytime soon, but given how important he is to their success, they need to have multiple “break glass in case of emergency” situations that can actually help them thrive if/when he misses time. Because history would tell us that he’s going to miss some time, unfortunately.

17. Seattle Seahawks

This could be an offseason of a lot of difficult change for the Seattle Seahawks. It looks like Tyler Lockett has already said his goodbyes, and perhaps it’s time for that separation. But what about Geno Smith?

The Seahawks could save $25 million in cap space if they moved on from Smith this offseason but the question is – what is the alternative? Seattle was able to win 10 games again this past season and finish second place in the NFC West, and maybe you just bank on being able to hit that mark again in the 2025 season.

If that’s the case, you’re typically going to be putting yourself in good position for the playoffs. And to miss out on the postseason despite winning 10 games is rough. Seattle does need to start maybe thinking about the future at the quarterback position but as Qui-Gon Jinn once educated Obi-Wan Kenobi, you must be mindful of the future but not at the expense of the moment.

Get ready to hear a lot of “he gives us the best chance to win” this season before Seattle makes any drastic changes in 2026.