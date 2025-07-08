NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers with training camp lurking

14. Dallas Cowboys

From 2021-23, the Cowboys won 36 regular season games. This is a team that contends when Dak Prescott is fully healthy, so what reason do we have to believe that this year is going to be any different?

I think if Prescott stays on the field, the Cowboys are going to be a minimum 10-win team, and they are way too easily written off based on how they looked last year when they struggled so badly with injuries.

The addition of George Pickens to pair up with CeeDee Lamb is absolutely fascinating to me, and I have a feeling with the volume of passes the Cowboys will throw this year, it’s going to work out well for them. The questions for this team are on the offensive line and in the defensive backfield.

They need their young offensive linemen to step up in a big way, and they need the secondary to stay healthy. How does this team respond after losing a longtime franchise staple off the edge in DeMarcus Lawrence?

13. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos will enter the 2025 season as one of the more polarizing teams in the league. On the one hand, you have a team that vastly exceeded expectations last year with $90 million in dead cap, a roster that was considered the worst in the NFL, and a rookie quarterback nobody believed in.

It’s one thing to exceed expectations, but how will the Broncos respond to the pressure now of being perceived as a good team?

They won 10 games last year and ended a playoff drought that had been ongoing since Super Bowl 50. They seem to have found a franchise quarterback in Bo Nix. The additions Denver made this offseason has taken this roster to another level.

Again, it’s one thing to do it with no expectations and as an underdog, but how will this team respond to real pressure?