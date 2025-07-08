NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers with training camp lurking

6. Detroit Lions

If this were a Madden franchise, the losses of both Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn might not loom too large for the Detroit Lions in the 2025 season.

Unfortunately for them, this is real life.

Not that those two guys were on the field making plays, but they were undoubtedly a key reason for this team’s wild success the past couple of years, and the loss of Johnson, in particular, is going to test Jared Goff and the offense.

The Lions desperately need that unit to carry them again this year with the defense banking on mostly guys coming back from injuries and playing as well as they did when we last saw them healthy. I still can’t wrap my brain around the Lions not really doing anything to upgrade off the edge with the severity of Aidan Hutchinson’s injury.

5. Los Angeles Rams

If The Last Dance were to have a sequel, the Los Angeles Rams might be the subject. The Rams are entering the 2025 season as though they’re going all in for Matthew Stafford, and understandably so.

Unlike the Seahawks moving on from DK Metcalf, the Rams actually made an upgrade at receiver when they moved on from a franchise legend in Cooper Kupp to go after Davante Adams. Adams gets to come back to California, where he played his college ball, and add a dynamic element to the Rams’ offense alongside Puka Nacua and a plethora of others.

The Rams used their top pick in 2025 on underrated Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson, who should be a sleeper pickup for all you fantasy football players out there. This Rams team might have a better all-around roster right now than the Eagles in the NFC.